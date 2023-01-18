Basra crudes to Asian customers gain 0.96% on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since early December on optimism that lifting China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a fuel demand recovery in the world's top oil importer.

Basra's Heavy crude price to Asian markets rose $0.77, or 1.03 %, to $75.19.

Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets rose $0.77, or 0.96%, to $80.74.

Brent crude futures were up $1.21, or 1.41%, to $87.13 a barrel by 0942 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.36, or 1.7%, to $81.54. Both were at their highest since early December.

Source: Shafaq News Agency + Reuters