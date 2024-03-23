Basra crude records weekly gains amid global oil decline

Shafaq News / Basra Heavy crude closed the last session of Friday at a decrease of $1.23, reaching $80.90, while registering slight weekly gains of 0.6 cents, equivalent to 0.75%.

Meanwhile, Basra Intermediate crude closed its last session with a decrease of $1.23, reaching $84.30, also recording slight weekly gains of 0.6 cents, or 0.72%.

Global oil prices declined in early Asian trading yesterday, amid the possibility of reaching an agreement soon to halt the ceasefire in Gaza, which could lead to an increase in global supplies.

Both crudes are heading towards recording slight weekly losses of less than half a percent.