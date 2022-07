Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Thursday amid concerns over recession.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $4.47, equivalent to 4.65%, settling at $91.68, while the intermediate reached $95.03; $4.47, equivalent to 4.49%.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent breaking above $100 a barrel, as investors weighed tight supplies against the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike that would stem inflation and curb crude demand.