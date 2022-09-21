Report

Basra crude prices to Asian markets climb on Wednesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-21T10:29:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Wednesday.

Basra's heavy crudes climbed by $0.79, equivalent to 0.95%, settling at $84.11, while the intermediate reached $88.01; $0.79, equivalent to 0.91%.

Oil jumped more than 2% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply.

Brent crude futures rose $2.28, or 2.5%, to $92.90 a barrel by 0707 GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day.

