Basra crude prices rise despite global oil price decline

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basra Crude prices increased, defying the overall downward trend in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude prices rose by $0.37, reaching $80.71, while Basra Intermediate crude prices increased by $0.37, reaching $83.76.

This positive movement in Basra crude prices occurred in the face of falling global oil prices, which continued their decline due to indications of increased supplies from the United States and apprehensions about diminishing energy demand from Asia.