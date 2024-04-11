Basra crude prices retreat amid global oil rally

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude prices dropped amid surging global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude fell by 60 cents, reaching $85.51, and prices for Basra Intermediate crude fell by 80 cents to $88.71.

Oil prices continued to climb on Thursday, building on a dollar per barrel increase from the previous session, amid concerns of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Iran, OPEC's third-largest oil producer, potentially being involved.

Brent crude futures saw a 30-cent uptick, representing a 0.3% rise, reaching $90.78 per barrel by 0325 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also experienced a 25-cent increase, or 0.3%, reaching $86.46 per barrel.