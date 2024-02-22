Basra crude edges higher in the global markets
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basra crude oil fell slightly despite a rise in global oil prices.
Basra Heavy dropped by 97 cents or 1.25% to $76.87, while Basra Intermediate fell by 97 cents or 1.20% to $80.17.
Globally, Oil prices gained for a second consecutive day, driven by anticipated improvements in demand in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.
Brent crude futures recorded a 0.2% increase, rising by 17 cents to $83.20 per barrel at 0510 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for April experienced a 0.2% uptick, climbing by 19 cents to settle at $78.10 per barrel.