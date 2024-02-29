Basra crude edges higher in the global markets
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basra crude oil climbed slightly despite a global oil price fall.
Basra Heavy rose by 85 cents to $77.65, while Basra Intermediate fell by 85 cents to $80.95.
Globally, oil prices extended declines from the previous session after a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked worries about slow demand, while signs that U.S. interest rates could remain elevated added to pressure.
Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.54 a barrel by 0420 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $78.50 a barre