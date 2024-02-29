Basra crude edges higher in the global markets

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basra crude oil climbed slightly despite a global oil price fall.

Basra Heavy rose by 85 cents to $77.65, while Basra Intermediate fell by 85 cents to $80.95.

Globally, oil prices extended declines from the previous session after a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stockpiles stoked worries about slow demand, while signs that U.S. interest rates could remain elevated added to pressure.