Basra crude oils' prices surge on Tuesday

Shafaq News / Prices of both Basra Heavy and intermediate crude oils rose on Tuesday, following the global increase in oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude prices decreased by 0.25 dollars to reach 78.98 dollars, while Basra intermediate crude prices increased by 0.25 dollars to reach 81.73 dollars.

Global oil prices surged following a report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stating that market fundamentals remain strong.