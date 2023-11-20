Basra crude oil prices ascend amid global oil upsurge

Shafaq News/ Prices for Basra natural oils witnessed an upturn on Monday, aligning with the broader surge in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude prices experienced a rise of $0.21, climbing to $81.08, while Basra Intermediate crude prices increased by $0.21, reaching $84.13.

This ascent in prices comes in tandem with the continued upswing in global oil prices, fueled by mounting anticipation of deeper supply reductions from OPEC+ aimed at bolstering prices that encountered a decline approximately four weeks ago.

The ongoing surge In global oil prices has triggered a positive trajectory in specific crude oil benchmarks, including Basra heavy and medium natural oils, signaling a trend toward a strengthened market amidst anticipated supply adjustments by major oil-producing nations.