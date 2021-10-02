Basra crude oil climbs 1.08$ in a week

Shafaq News/ Basra Light Crude prices achieved profits of $1.08 last week, supported by expectations that OPEC ministers will maintain a moderate pace to raise production at a time when the market suffers from a lack of supplies.

Basra crude rose in its last session before it closed on Friday by 31 cents to reach $77.74 and achieved weekly gains of $1.08, or 1.41%.

Brent crude also climbed in its last session by 1.24% to reach $79.28 and achieved profits of $1.19, or the equivalent of 1.52%, in a week.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude was also settled, up 0.85%, to reach $75.88 a barrel, to record weekly profits of $1.90, or 2.57%.