Shafaq News / The prices of Basra's heavy and intermediate crude oil fell by over 1% on Thursday, in tandem with the global decline in oil prices.

The price of Basra's heavy crude oil dropped by 1.26%, reaching $90.15, while Basra's intermediate crude oil also decreased by 1.26% to $93.20.

Oil prices declined due to the strengthening of the US dollar and expectations of interest rate hikes in the United States.