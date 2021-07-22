Report

Basra Light Crude price reaches 72.79 dollars

Date: 2021-07-22T10:08:24+0000
Shafaq News/ Basra light crude prices increased today, Thursday, while Basra heavy crude dropped.

Basra light crude exports to Asia witnessed an increase to 72.79 dollars; in time, Basra heavy crude reached 65.68 dollars.

The Saudi light crude reached 69.33 dollars per barrel, while the Emirati Merban amounted to 69.69 dollars, and the Algerian Saharan for 71.36 dollars, and the Nigerian Bonny light oil amounted to 70.87 dollars.

Global oil prices increased today, as Brent crude oil amounted to 72.94 dollars and West Texas Brent crude reached 71.06 dollars.

