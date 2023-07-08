Basra Crudes Achieve Consecutive Weekly Gains Amidst Saudi-Russian Supply Cuts and Depleting U.S. Stockpiles

Shafaq News/ Basra's crude oil - both heavy and intermediate - has notched up back-to-back weekly gains. This bullish trend is largely attributed to Saudi Arabia and Russia curtailing their supplies and an unanticipated dip in American crude stockpiles.

On Friday's close, Basra Heavy recorded an elevation of 72 cents, cresting at $73.77. It culminated the week with an aggregate upswing of $1.75, a gain of approximately 2.43%. Similarly, Basra Intermediate also concluded the last session on an upward trajectory, escalating by 72 cents to $75.17, recording a weekly increment of $1.75 or approximately 2.33%.

Brent Crude - the international benchmark for oil prices - also rode the upward wave. It closed its Friday trading session with an increment of $1.95, scaling to $78.47, thereby marking a week's gains of $3.57, or approximately 4.77%.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also showcased some growth. The American crude oil closed its Friday trading session at $73.86 per barrel, up by $2.06. WTI ended the week with substantial gains, aggregating to $4.7 or roughly 6.8%.

The rising oil prices have been buoyed by Saudi Arabia and Russia's decision to pare down their supplies amidst a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. This has effectively offset concerns over the potential ramifications of increasing interest rates in the United States.