Basra Crude Records Weekly Gains with Global Oil Price Increase
2024-01-27T06:43:25+00:00

Shafaq News/ Basra crude experienced weekly gains as global oil prices increased for the fourth consecutive week.

Basra Heavy crude closed its last session with a rise of 1.45 cents, reaching $77.61. It recorded weekly gains of $4.3, equivalent to 5.87%.

Basra Intermediate crude closed its last session with an increase of 1.45, reaching $80.84, and posted weekly gains of $4.83, equivalent to 6.35%.

Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate crude made weekly gains of more than 6%, marking their biggest weekly increase since the week ending Oct. 13 after the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

