Basra Crude Records Modest Weekly Gains
2024-01-20T07:30:34+00:00
Shafaq News/ Basra crude recorded slight weekly gains amid global oil price gains for the third week.
Basra Heavy crude experienced marginal weekly gains, closing at $73.31, marking an increase of 2.17%.
Basra Intermediate crude concluded the week at $76.01, with a rise of 2.3%.
Oil prices recorded a weekly gain as Middle East tensions and disruptions to oil output offset concerns about the Chinese and global economies.
Brent gained about 0.5% for the week, while the U.S. benchmark rose over 1%.