Baiji to become major oil industry hub, says PM Al-Sudani

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani predicted that Baiji, located in Saladin province, will become "one of the largest cities in the oil industry in Iraq and the region."

In his speech during the inauguration and launch of several energy projects in the province, Al-Sudani stated that "the next phase will witness the establishment of a petrochemical project at the Baiji refineries," emphasizing that this visit marks the continuation of a year of achievements, committed to developing infrastructure and achieving self-sufficiency in the oil derivatives sector and natural gas investment.

Al-Sudani added that "Baiji will become one of the largest industrial oil cities in Iraq and the region due to the ongoing vital projects."

"A country producing more than 4 million bpd cannot continue importing oil derivatives and gas. We have initiated several strategic projects being implemented for the first time in the country and in the history of the oil industry."

The PM highlighted significant progress in addressing issues, particularly gas flaring, through contracts and agreements. "We have set a deadline of 2028 to stop gas flaring, aiming for 0% flaring of associated gas," he confirmed.

He continued, "We are promoting free gas fields and blocks, considering the strategic Basra-Haditha pipeline approved by the Council of Ministers, with a capacity of over 2 million barrels, which will provide flexibility in internal oil transportation."

The Prime Minister noted that his government aims "to utilize the majority of crude oil production domestically in the oil industries for its benefits and to create job opportunities, rather than selling it on global markets."

He also mentioned the completion of the strategic Integrated South Project, being implemented for the first time in the field of oil development and gas investment, including the establishment of a power plant, refinery, and petrochemical plant in one location.

"The inauguration of the third unit of the Saladin refinery will enhance the refinery's production capacity and various products, including 3.5 million liters per day of high-octane gasoline, 650 tons per day of liquefied gas, 3.5 million liters per day of light gas oil, and 4,000 tons per day of heavy gas oil."