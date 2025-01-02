Baghdad's dollar exchange rate climbs, reaches 152,100 dinars

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar surged in Baghdad’s markets on Thursday afternoon, surpassing 152,000 Iraqi dinars for every $100.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates rose in the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 152,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, 250 dinars above the morning rates.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 151,000 dinars.