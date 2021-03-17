Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baghdad Denies Trader’s Claim That U.S.-Seized Oil Is From Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-17T16:01:13+0000
Baghdad Denies Trader’s Claim That U.S.-Seized Oil Is From Iraq

Shafaq News / An oil trader’s claim that a cargo of crude seized by the U.S. came from Iraq rather than Iran, as Washington asserts, is wrong, according to Baghdad, Bloomberg reported.

SOMO, Baghdad’s state oil-marketing company, “categorically denies” that the 2 million barrels of crude -- worth roughly $130 million at today’s prices -- are “of Iraqi origin,” it said in a statement on its website.

Fujairah International Oil & Gas Corp. laid claim to the cargo that Washington seized as part of its efforts to sanction Iranian oil exports. FIOGC, controlled by the ruler of Fujairah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, told a U.S. court last week that the crude came from Iraq and that it had documents from SOMO to prove that.

“In case of circulation of those shipping documents bearing the logo of SOMO for these shipments, they are to be considered as forged and incorrect documents,” SOMO wrote.

FIOGC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

related

SOMO issues an explanation regarding Iraq and Kurdistan's oil production

Date: 2021-02-03 19:18:17
SOMO issues an explanation regarding Iraq and Kurdistan's oil production

The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Date: 2020-11-01 14:07:15
The Ministry of Oil announces the revenues from Oil exports of October

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-16 07:51:22
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

More than 60% of Iraq's Asian exports go to India and China, SOMO

Date: 2021-02-23 06:53:08
More than 60% of Iraq's Asian exports go to India and China, SOMO

Iraqi Oil Minister: $ 80 US/barrel would help Iraq meet the budget's expenditures

Date: 2021-02-07 07:32:47
Iraqi Oil Minister: $ 80 US/barrel would help Iraq meet the budget's expenditures

SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Date: 2020-11-03 07:26:43
SOMO to launch new Basra Medium crude for export in 2021

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-23 09:21:57
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

WFP and WB partner on socioeconomic research in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-08 18:49:09
WFP and WB partner on socioeconomic research in Iraq