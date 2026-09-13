Shafaq News- Canberra/ Baghdad

Australian exports to Iraq fell to about $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, down sharply from the previous three months, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed.

Exports totaled about $88 million in the first quarter before falling by $85.8 million, or 97.5%, in the April-June period.

Cheese and curd topped the exports in the second quarter at about $1 million, followed by pharmaceuticals at around $773,000 and sheep or goat meat at roughly $196,000.

Other exports included spirits, prepared fats and oils, machine parts, liquid pumps, measuring instruments and additive manufacturing machines.