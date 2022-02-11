Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

As nuclear talks resume, Iran's oil exports increase

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-11T06:13:01+0000
As nuclear talks resume, Iran's oil exports increase

Shafaq News/ Iranian oil exports have risen to more than 1 million barrels per day for the first time in almost three years, based on estimates from companies that track the flows, reflecting increased shipments to China.

Tehran's oil exports have been limited since former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited a 2015 nuclear accord and reimposed sanctions aimed at curbing oil exports and the associated revenue to Iran's government.

Iran has kept some exports flowing despite sanctions as intermediaries find ways to disguise the origin of the imports. Tanker tracking companies say China is the destination of most of those shipments.

President Joe Biden's administration has discussed the imports with China but has not imposed sanctions on Chinese individuals and companies. Beijing has urged the United States to lift the sanctions on Iran, which China opposes.

Source: Reuters

related

Iran to increase its exports to Iraq through Mehran border crossing from 500 to 1750 trucks

Date: 2020-09-13 10:23:10
Iran to increase its exports to Iraq through Mehran border crossing from 500 to 1750 trucks

Baghdad calls on Tehran to halt exporting goods that do not meet Iraqi quality requirements

Date: 2021-05-27 11:56:17
Baghdad calls on Tehran to halt exporting goods that do not meet Iraqi quality requirements

Iran Commerce Chamber Chief Warns About 57% Drop In GDP

Date: 2021-09-20 19:48:50
Iran Commerce Chamber Chief Warns About 57% Drop In GDP

CBI to impose trusteeship on a bank-financed by Iranian shareholders

Date: 2020-10-15 14:18:54
CBI to impose trusteeship on a bank-financed by Iranian shareholders

Iran suspends flights with Iraq

Date: 2021-03-14 20:50:47
Iran suspends flights with Iraq

Iran places hopes on Al-Kadhimi-Rouhani agreements

Date: 2021-01-12 08:39:10
Iran places hopes on Al-Kadhimi-Rouhani agreements

U.S. quietly grants 120-day waiver for Iraq to pay for electricity from Iran

Date: 2021-12-09 11:52:37
U.S. quietly grants 120-day waiver for Iraq to pay for electricity from Iran

Iraq receives 22% of Iranian non-oil exports

Date: 2020-08-02 16:48:54
Iraq receives 22% of Iranian non-oil exports