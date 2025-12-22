Source: Syrian missiles seized were bound for Iraq and Lebanon

Shafaq News – Damascus

A security source at the Syrian Ministry of Interior said on Monday that anti-aircraft missiles seized in the city of Al-Bukamal, in eastern Syria, were prepared for smuggling into Iraq and Lebanon.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News, the weapons were being stored inside a house in Al-Bukamal, prompting an immediate raid on the location. During the operation, forces seized anti-aircraft missiles of the SAM-7 type that had been hidden in preparation for being smuggled out of Syria toward Iraq and Lebanon, the source said.

The source added that the operation was carried out without any armed clashes and that an investigation has been opened to track down all those involved, with the aim of arresting them and referring them to the judiciary.

Earlier, the Syrian Interior Ministry announced the seizure of a cache of anti-aircraft missiles in Al-Bukamal, located in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.