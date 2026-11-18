Shafaq News- Baghdad

Annual inflation in Iraq rose to 6.2% in October, while monthly inflation reached 2.1%, the Central Statistical Organization said on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed to 114.0 points in October, compared with 111.7 in September and 107.3 in October 2025. In September, monthly inflation stood at 0.7%, while annual inflation reached 3.8%.

Central Iraqi provinces recorded the highest annual inflation rate at 7.1%, followed by southern provinces at 6.5% and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) at 5%.

Vegetables recorded the sharpest price increases at 17%, followed by meat at 13% and dairy products and cheese at 12.6%, according to the Iraq Future Foundation for Economic Studies and Consultations.

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