August inflation rate rises slightly, ministry says

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Planning announced a "slight" increase in the inflation rate for the month of August compared to the previous month, July.

The ministry's official spokesperson, Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, stated in a press release today that the report from the Central Statistical Organization for the month of August showed that the inflation rate for that month had increased by 0.5%.

He also noted that the annual inflation rate had also seen an increase of 3.7% in August compared to the same month in the previous year, 2022.