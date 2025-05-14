Among Top Seven: Iraq’s oil exports to US hit 4.59M barrels

Shafaq News/Iraq’s oil exports to the United States surpassed 4M barrels in April, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

The report showed that Iraq shipped 4.59M barrels of crude oil to the US last month, down from 5.487M barrels in March.

Iraq’s daily export rate fluctuated across the four weeks of April, ranging from 136,000 barrels per day to a peak of 179,000.

Globally, Iraq ranked seventh among the top oil suppliers to the US, behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Venezuela, and Nigeria. Within the Arab world, Iraq was the second-largest exporter to the US, after Saudi Arabia with 4.95M barrels, followed by Libya with 1.29M.