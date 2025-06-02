Al-Sudani targets price gouging amid stable USD

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani ordered official agencies to crack down on price manipulators, targeting food, medicine, bakeries, and flour mills.

Highlighting the stable dollar-to-dinar exchange rate, he accused some companies and traders of exploiting prices or refusing to adjust them despite market stability.

Al-Sudani urged regulators to work closely with the ministries of Commerce, Agriculture, and Health to enforce steady pricing on essential goods critical to everyday life.

The US dollar has seen a gradual decline in recent weeks. As of Monday, it traded at 142,750 IQD per $100 on local currency exchanges.