Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad, while edging lower in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates stabilized with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 144,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as recorded on Saturday.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 145,000 IQD and 143,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 143,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 143,600.