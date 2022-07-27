Al-Kadhimi says new power plant will improve service in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a 1640-megawatts "Combined Cycle Power Plant" in al-Anbar's sub-district of al-Furat.

According to a press release by his office, al-Kadhimi said that the Combined Cycle Power Plant will contribute to supplying the electrical grid system with additional power capacity that will improve production and provide a better service to the citizens of al-Anbar.

"The total production capacity of the Anbar Combined Cycle Power Plant is 1,642 megawatts with a cost of one billion dollars, and the project will take three years to be completed," the press release said.

"The project consists of four GT26 gas units, with a unit capacity of 273 megawatts, and two steam units with a capacity of 275 megawatts," it added.