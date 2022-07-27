Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Anbar's Combined Cycle Power Plant: a 1.5 billion dollar project

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-27T13:40:17+0000
Al-Anbar's Combined Cycle Power Plant: a 1.5 billion dollar project

Shafaq News/ The director of the Al-Furat district Raed Ayada revealed, on Wednesday, new details about the 1640 megawatts power plant project.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, laid the project's foundation stone in the Al-Anbar Governorate.

Ayada told Shafaq News Agency, "the project costs 1.5 billion dollars, and it s 55% completed."

"The Chinese company started the power plant project in 2013 before ISIS took control of Al-Anbar, but it suspended operating later due to the security conditions. Now the same company resumed work." He said.

On Wednesday, Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said that the Combined Cycle Power Plant will contribute to supplying the electrical grid system with additional power capacity that will improve production and provide a better service to the citizens of al-Anbar.

"The project consists of four GT26 gas units, with a unit capacity of 273 megawatts, and two steam units with a capacity of 275 megawatts," it added.

related

Al-Kadhimi says new power plant will improve service in al-Anbar

Date: 2022-07-27 12:39:51
Al-Kadhimi says new power plant will improve service in al-Anbar

PM al-Kadhimi instructs to facilitate granting loans for citizens 

Date: 2021-07-07 12:34:37
PM al-Kadhimi instructs to facilitate granting loans for citizens 

Russian companies expressed readiness to invest in Al-Anbar cities, an official says

Date: 2021-01-17 09:48:34
Russian companies expressed readiness to invest in Al-Anbar cities, an official says

The international community supports the "White paper", Iraqi Minister of Finance says

Date: 2020-10-22 19:34:38
The international community supports the "White paper", Iraqi Minister of Finance says

Iraq wants American firm to replace Exxon, prime minister says

Date: 2021-07-27 07:35:42
Iraq wants American firm to replace Exxon, prime minister says

International companies considering investments in abandoned plants in al-Anbar, local official says

Date: 2021-02-21 12:46:37
International companies considering investments in abandoned plants in al-Anbar, local official says

Iraq to attract Turkey’s investors

Date: 2020-12-17 20:45:11
Iraq to attract Turkey’s investors

Al-Kadhimi calls for preserving the oil resources

Date: 2021-08-31 12:55:51
Al-Kadhimi calls for preserving the oil resources