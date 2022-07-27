Al-Anbar's Combined Cycle Power Plant: a 1.5 billion dollar project

Shafaq News/ The director of the Al-Furat district Raed Ayada revealed, on Wednesday, new details about the 1640 megawatts power plant project.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, laid the project's foundation stone in the Al-Anbar Governorate.

Ayada told Shafaq News Agency, "the project costs 1.5 billion dollars, and it s 55% completed."

"The Chinese company started the power plant project in 2013 before ISIS took control of Al-Anbar, but it suspended operating later due to the security conditions. Now the same company resumed work." He said.

On Wednesday, Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said that the Combined Cycle Power Plant will contribute to supplying the electrical grid system with additional power capacity that will improve production and provide a better service to the citizens of al-Anbar.

"The project consists of four GT26 gas units, with a unit capacity of 273 megawatts, and two steam units with a capacity of 275 megawatts," it added.