Airspace shutdown drains $360K daily from Iraq’s revenues

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is losing an estimated $360,000 a day after suspending civilian overflights through its airspace, the Eco Iraq Observatory reported on Monday.

The country previously handled around 800 flights daily, while traffic volumes in recent months ranged between 700 and 750. Under normal conditions, each aircraft pays about $450 in transit fees to cross Iraqi airspace.

According to the observatory, the suspension, which is costing Iraq roughly $15,000 an hour, could undermine efforts to expand non-oil income. It stressed the importance of resuming aviation activity when security conditions allow, highlighting Iraq’s strategic location as a corridor linking Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Iraqi authorities closed the country's airspace and suspended flights at Baghdad International Airport following renewed military escalation between Iran and Israel. The decision also affected Kirkuk International Airport and airports across the Kurdistan Region, including Erbil International Airport.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran