ACC: Trade exchange between Iraq and Jordan amounted to 772 million Jordanian dinars

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) announced that the trade exchange between Iraq and Jordan amounted to 772 million Jordanian dinars in 2022.

"Jordan's trade exchange with Iraq during 2022 amounted to 772 million Jordanian dinars," the ACC reported, adding that "Jordan's exports to Iraq amounted to 615 million Jordanian dinars, compared to 157 million Jordanian dinars in imports."

It is noteworthy that every 100 US dollars equals 70 Jordanian dinars.

According to the ACC, "Jordanian exports to Iraq varied during the past year, between vegetables and fruits, cheese, milk, eggs, palm oil, live chicken, meat without bone, greases, vegetable oils, salt, feed concentrates, mineral water, juices, medicines, paints, and other materials."

"The number of Iraqi partners registered with the ACC until the end of June 2023 amounted to 1,045 partners in various commercial and service sectors, with a capital of 130 million dinars."

According to the report, "the products targeted for export to Iraq pursuant to the national export strategy (2025-2023) include food industries, medicines, chemicals, household electrical appliances, fertilizers, phosphate, vegetables and fruits, consulting, administrative and engineering services, clean energy equipment, live animals, plastics, paper, packaging industries, and information technology services."

Additionally, on a formal visit to Iraq, Jordan's Prime Minister Bishr Hani Khasawneh arrived in Baghdad on Monday afternoon at the head of a Jordanian government delegation. During the discussions, they touched on a number of economic matters, issues of collaboration, and shared interests.