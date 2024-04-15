A slight decline in Basrah oil prices

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basrah crude oil prices dropped slightly, followed by a decline in global oil prices.

Prices for Basra Heavy crude fell by 7 cents, reaching $85.44, and prices for Basrah Medium crude fell by 4 cents to $88.56.

Oil prices dipped in Monday's trade as market participants reduced risk premiums after Iran attacked Israel late Saturday, which the Israeli government stated caused limited damage.

Brent futures for June delivery dropped by 23 cents, or 0.2%, settling at $90.22 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery decreased by 29 cents, or 0.3%, reaching $85.37 per barrel by 0430 GMT.