$15B and growing: Iraq-Turkiye trade on the rise

Shafaq News/ Turkish companies have invested $35B in Iraq, with bilateral trade surpassing $15B in 2024, Turkish Consul General in the Kurdistan Region Arman Topcu announced.

At a press conference in Erbil, Topcu described the continued flow of Turkish exports as a major success. “Turkish companies play an influential role in the Kurdistan Region, which is a great source of pride for us.”

Topcu emphasized that Turkiye’s economic presence spans all of Iraq, reflecting deepening commercial ties.

The Kurdistan Region accounts for roughly a quarter of bilateral trade, according to the Erbil Chamber of Commerce. Ankara aims to double total trade with Iraq to $30 billion annually by 2025, focusing on infrastructure, energy, health, and agriculture.

Economic cooperation has also expanded through joint work on the Development Road project, which aims to link Iraq’s southern ports to Turkiye and Europe.