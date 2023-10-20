10-year treasury yield hits 5% for first time since July 2007

10-year treasury yield hits 5% for first time since July 2007
2023-10-20T10:23:20+00:00

Shafaq News / The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, a safe-haven in times of economic uncertainty that also sets the tone for borrowing costs around the world, hit the 5.0% mark on Thursday for the first since July 20, 2007.

The 10-year’s yield climbed to a 16-year high of 5.001%, and was last up 8.8 basis points to 4.989%.

The benchmark’s yield has surged about 27 basis points this week as investors expect interest rates to remain “higher for longer,” a common refrain among Federal Reserve officials who are fighting the highest U.S. inflation since the early 1980s.

(Reuters)

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon