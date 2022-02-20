Iraq's U.S. Treasury Bond holdings gain +1.26 billion dollars

Shafaq News/ Iraq has boosted its U.S. Treasury Bond holdings by $1.264 billion, settling at $22.502 billion in December 2021, 5.95% above November's $21.238 billion.

According to the Federal Reserve and U.S. Department of the Treasury, Iraq's holdings are $9.602 billion in long-term securities and $12.9 billion in short-term securities. These securities account for 0.4% of the Global holdings.

Saudi Arabia keeps the top holdings among Arabs with $118.988 billion, followed by Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates with $46.384 and $44.759 billion. Iraq ranked fourth with $22.502. Oman and Morocco's holdings stood at $5.403 and $3.763 billion each.

Japan and Mainland China hold the greatest portions. Japan held $1.30404 trillion in U.S. securities. China held $1.068746 trillion worth of securities.