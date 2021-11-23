Iraq's U.S. Treasury Bond holdings lose nearly one billion dollars

Shafaq News/ Iraq has shrugged 5.18% of its U.S. Treasury Bond holdings, settling at $17.954 billion in September 2021, nearly one billion below June's $18.934 billion.

According to the Federal Reserve and U.S. Department of the Treasury, Iraq's holdings are $8.578 billion in long-term securities and $9.937 billion in short-term securities. These securities account for 6.7% of Arab countries' total and 0.2% of the Global holdings.

Saudi Arabia keeps the top holdings among Arabs with $124.3 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait with $58 and $46.3 billion. Iraq ranked fourth with $17.954. Oman and Morocco's holdings boosted $5.4 and $3.8 billion each.

Japan and Mainland China hold the greatest portions. Japan held 1.299 trillion U.S. dollars in U.S. securities. China held 1.049 trillion U.S. dollars worth.