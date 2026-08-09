Unfit Baghdad stadium disrupts Iraq football league

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and Al-Talaba football clubs will be without Baghdad’s Al-Madina Stadium for the opening three rounds of the 2026/27 Iraq Stars League after the venue was handed over out of service and unfit for matches, according to the company that implemented the project.

Falah Manfi, managing director of Global, told Shafaq News that the Youth and Sports Ministry transferred responsibility for the stadium to the two clubs without completing the necessary maintenance or appointing specialist staff to manage the venue, leaving the pitch and several facilities damaged. The league season begins on August 14.

The deterioration is a “neglect of one of the capital’s leading sports venues,” as proper management could have preserved the stadium’s condition, Manfi stated.

Read more: Iraq's stadiums "in ruin" as clubs fail upkeep