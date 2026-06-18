Switzerland beat Bosnia 4-1 to lead Group B

Shafaq News- Los Angeles

Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 on Thursday in their World Cup Group B match at Los Angeles Stadium, with substitute Johan Manzambi scoring twice as the Swiss took control of the section.

After a goalless first half, Manzambi broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, giving Switzerland the breakthrough they had lacked in their opening 1-1 draw against Qatar.

Bosnia responded through Tarik Muharemovic, but Switzerland quickly restored control –Ruben Vargas made it 2-1 before Manzambi scored again late in the match to put the result beyond Bosnia’s reach. Granit Xhaka then added a stoppage-time penalty, sealing a wide win for Murat Yakin’s side and lifting Switzerland into a strong position in Group B.

The result was a needed response for Switzerland after their frustrating opener against Qatar, when they failed to turn dominance into victory and conceded late.

Bosnia had entered the match level with Switzerland on one point after drawing 1-1 with co-host Canada, but the defeat leaves Sergej Barbarez’s side under pressure before their final group game.

Switzerland next face Canada, while Bosnia meet Qatar in the final round of Group B matches.