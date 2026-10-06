Shafaq News- Jeddah

Saudi Arabia beat the UAE 2-0 on Tuesday to win Gulf Cup 27, claiming its fourth title and first since 2004.

Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute at King Abdullah Sports City before Feras Al Brikan doubled the lead two minutes later. Saleh Abu Alshamat later hit the crossbar as the host pushed for a third.

الأبــطـال.. 🇸🇦🏆 #هذا_الأخضر .. وهذا مكانه 🔝 #الأخضر_بطل_الخليج https://t.co/rdYjcrTf7M — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) October 6, 2026

The UAE was awarded a penalty in the 38th minute, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review. Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais then made a key second-half save to preserve the clean sheet.

The victory ended Saudi Arabia’s 22-year wait for another Gulf Cup title after previous triumphs in 1994, 2002, and 2004.

The UAE was seeking its third championship after winning the tournament in 2007 and 2013 and had reached the final for the first time since 2018.