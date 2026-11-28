Shafaq News- Beirut

Sanharib became the first Iraqi club to win the West Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Saturday, defeating Lebanon’s Jeunesse Bauchrieh 3-0 in the final.

The team, based in Duhok province in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), claimed the title at Michel El-Murr Stadium in Beirut, which hosted the tournament’s second edition from November 25 to 28.

The championship featured four clubs representing Iraq, Qatar, and Lebanon, with Qatar’s Al-Arabi and Lebanon’s Al-Qalamoun also participating.