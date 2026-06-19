Norway coach: Iraq’s Aymen Hussein belongs in Europe

Shafaq News- Boston

Iraqi national team forward Aymen Hussein has the qualities to play for major European clubs, Norway coach Stale Solbakken said after the striker “forced us into tactical changes” during their World Cup opener.

Solbakken told reporters he was surprised Hussein had not yet joined a major European side, pointing to the striker’s physical strength, movement, and technical ability after Norway’s 4-1 win over Iraq in Group I.

Hussein headed Iraq level in the first half, finishing a fine Ali Jassim assist after Erling Haaland had opened the scoring for Norway. Norway regained the lead before halftime through Haaland and later pulled away, but Hussein’s aerial presence and movement remained Iraq’s clearest attacking threat.

Hussein’s goal was Iraq’s first at the World Cup since the country’s only previous appearance in 1986, giving the striker a historic moment despite the defeat.

Iraq now face France in their second Group I match, offering Hussein another chance to test himself against one of the tournament’s strongest teams.