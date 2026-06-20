Netherlands cruise past Sweden 5-1 in 2026 World Cup clash

Shafaq News

The Netherlands national football team produced a dominant display on Saturday, defeating Sweden 5-1 in their World Cup Group F clash at NRG Stadium in Houston, with Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo each scoring twice in front of 68,777 spectators.

The Oranje entered the match as FIFA’s 7th-ranked side, while Sweden arrived ranked 18th, carrying higher expectations after opening the tournament with a win.

Netherlands struck early and took the lead in the 5th minute. Cody Gakpo delivered a cross from the left, and Brian Brobbey converted from close range to put the Dutch 1-0 ahead.

Sweden briefly threatened through Alexander Isak, but Holland doubled their advantage in the 17th minute. Brobbey reacted quickest inside the box after a low delivery caused confusion in the Swedish defense, making it 2-0.

Sweden struggled to contain the Dutch attack throughout the first half and went into the break two goals down, creating few clear chances in response.

The Netherlands extended the lead immediately after halftime. In the 47th minute, Gakpo finished a flowing move involving Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons to make it 3-0 and push the match firmly beyond Sweden’s reach.

Sweden responded in the 59th minute through a quick counterattack, with Anthony Elanga finishing from close range after a pass from Isak, reducing the deficit to 3-1 and briefly reviving Swedish hopes.

However, the Netherlands quickly regained control. Gakpo netted his second goal of the match in the 64th minute after another fast attacking move, restoring the three-goal cushion at 4-1.

Sweden attempted to respond but remained exposed on the break as the Netherlands managed the tempo with composure and pace. The scoring was completed in the 89th minute when substitute Crysencio Summerville finished a counterattack to seal a 5-1 victory.

The Netherlands now sit top of Group F following their commanding win, while Sweden head into their remaining fixture under pressure as they continue their push for qualification in the expanded 48-team World Cup format. Sweden will meet Japan in their final group match, while the Netherlands face Tunisia to complete their group campaign.