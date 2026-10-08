Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s U17 women’s national team lost 4-0 to Malaysia on Thursday in the second round of Group E of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers.

Malaysia led 2-0 at halftime at MP Selayang Stadium in Kuala Lumpur before adding two more goals after the break.

Iraq opened their qualifying campaign on Monday with a 14-0 defeat to India at the same venue.

The Iraqi team will conclude their group-stage campaign against Syria on Sunday, October 11, at 10:30 a.m. Baghdad time (7:30 a.m. GMT).