Iraq’s football league enters global top 100

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stars League ranked 81st worldwide and fifth among Arab competitions in the latest league-strength table based on Opta Power Rankings.

The Saudi Pro League led the Arab standings, followed by the Egyptian Premier League, UAE Pro League, and Qatar Stars League. England’s Premier League remained first globally, ahead of Spain’s La Liga.

Opta compares competitions through the ratings of their clubs, using a model covering thousands of teams worldwide. The table measures estimated playing strength rather than revenue, attendance, or popularity.

Iraq’s ranking can change as domestic and international club results update the underlying team ratings.