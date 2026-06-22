Iraq face experience challenge against France

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraqi Football Association President Younis Mahmoud stated on Monday that lack of experience and individual mistakes remain Iraq's biggest challenges ahead of their crucial World Cup clash against France.

Mahmoud urged the team to avoid the errors that emerged in earlier matches, noting that experience often makes the difference in major tournaments.

Concerns have also emerged over the scheduled kickoff of the Group I encounter. French broadcaster RMC reported that the match in Philadelphia could be delayed until 02:00 a.m. Baghdad time because of adverse weather conditions in the host city. The network forecast temperatures of around 33 degrees Celsius, accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms that could affect the schedule.

The match is pivotal to Iraq's hopes of reaching the knockout stage after they opened their campaign with a 4-1 defeat to Norway. France began the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Senegal.

At a pre-match press conference on Sunday, Iraq head coach Graham Arnold expressed confidence in his side despite France's pedigree. “We have never faced a team the size of France, but the atmosphere is very good. We know the power of the French team and the high-level players they have, but our players have enough confidence to take on this challenge.”