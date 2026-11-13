Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq and Lebanon kick off the Basra International Four Nations Tournament on Friday, meeting at 6:00 p.m. at Basra International Stadium in the opening match of a competition that also features Iran and Palestine and will count toward FIFA's world rankings.

Graham Arnold's side wrapped up their preparations on Thursday with a final training session at Basra Sports City, completing their technical and physical work ahead of the opener.

The Australian coach is using the tournament as part of Iraq's build-up for upcoming competitions, including the 2027 Asian Cup.