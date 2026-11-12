Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, Izzat Saber Ismail, met on Thursday with Azerbaijani State Oil Company Vice President Zaur Gahramanov to discuss expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including the possibility of importing natural gas from Azerbaijan through Turkiye.

According to a statement from the Oil Ministry, the meeting addressed new opportunities for partnership and investment, as well as the exchange of expertise to develop the oil and gas industry and strengthen bilateral relations.

Ismail reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to expanding cooperation with established international companies and benefiting from their technical and technological capabilities to support gas-sector development plans, increase domestic production, and make better use of associated gas.

He added that the ministry was working to diversify gas supply sources and strengthen energy security to meet the needs of power generation plants.

Ismail also highlighted the importance of examining the technical and logistical options for delivering Azerbaijani natural gas to Iraq through Turkish territory.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultations and intensify technical meetings to examine potential cooperation opportunities and proposed projects, opening new prospects for energy partnerships and strengthening Iraq's energy system.