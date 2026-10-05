Shafaq News- Selayang

Iraq’s U17 women’s team opened its AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign with a 14-0 loss to India on Monday at MP Selayang Stadium in Malaysia.

India led 7-0 at halftime and added seven more goals after the break. Play was halted in the 64th minute because of lightning, with India leading 9-0, before the match resumed.

Iraq next faces host Malaysia on Thursday, October 8, before completing its Group E campaign against Syria on Sunday, October 11. Only the group winner advances to the final tournament, with all matches in the group being played at MP Selayang Stadium.

The eight qualifying group winners will join defending champion DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, and host China at the 2027 finals.