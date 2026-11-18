Shafaq News- Basra

Iran's national football team departed Iraq's Basra province for Tehran on Wednesday on a direct flight after entering the country by land to compete in the Basra International Four Nations Tournament, which it went on to win.

Mohsen Motamedkia, the team's media office director, told Shafaq News that Varesh Airlines had arranged a direct flight for the delegation after securing approval through consultations between the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad and the Iranian Consulate General in Basra. The Iranian Football Federation coordinated the arrangements.

The team had entered Basra by land through the Shalamcheh border crossing after its aircraft was unable to land at Basra International Airport and was diverted to the Iranian city of Abadan.

An Iraqi security source previously told Shafaq News that Iraqi authorities had denied the aircraft permission to land, suggesting the decision may have been linked to international sanctions on Iran's aviation sector, although the exact reason remains unclear.

Iran finished atop the standings with four points to win the four-team tournament hosted by Basra, which also featured Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine. The title was secured with a 1-1 draw against Iraq in the final match. Iraq finished second with two points, ahead of Lebanon in third place on the same tally, while Palestine came fourth with one point.