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FIFA Chief backs Iraq's push for stronger global presence

FIFA Chief backs Iraq's push for stronger global presence
2026-06-23T12:00:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

FIFA Chairman Gianni Infantino on Tuesday discussed with Iraqi Football Association President Younis Mahmoud ways to ensure Iraq maintains a regular presence in international competitions.

Infantino voiced hope that the national team would continue encouraging children abroad to “pursue their dreams.”

Iraq lost 0-3 to France in the second round of Group I at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking its second defeat of the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Norway and leaving its qualification hopes dependent on the final match against Senegal.

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